Vitali Matsukevich, SOFTSWISS: “In 2023 we will consolidate our presence in LatAm”

While 2022 is coming to its end, the companies look back to see what they have achieved and what’s to come in the future. Vitali Matsukevich, Chief Operating Officer at SOFTSWISS, granted an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News in which he explored the past, the present and the future.

How was 2022 for SOFTSWISS?

With the world struggling through rough times in 2022, we also experienced certain turbulence at the beginning of spring. Anyways, we did the best we could do in the given circumstances and managed to achieve our key product growth. Moreover, we successfully launched a new product, the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, to the iGaming market. In general, we find this year rewarding for the company both in terms of performance and headcount, as the team grew to become more expert and diverse. The well-established processes inside SOFTSWISS, development expertise and marketing skills were the foundation which helped us maintain the balance throughout the year. So, we are optimistic about 2023.

What was your biggest achievement in 2022? And what was most challenging?

2022 has been a record-breaking year for us in terms of GGR and Total Bets across two of our core products – the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator and the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform. As I’ve mentioned before, we launched a new product, the Jackpot Aggregator, giving a fresh impetus to the iGaming market. The outstanding player retention results in our clients achieve using the new tool speaks for its great marketing potential. Despite being the most recent addition to the company portfolio, it already enjoys high demand. As for innovations we bring to the market, the Jackpot Aggregator was the one very well received in 2022.

I can’t say there have been any serious struggles. Of course, like any other business, we sometimes face challenges, such as those associated with market regulations.

The social and political tensions have not spared us either, affecting primarily our employees. We have invested a lot to support each other in times of trouble and stay the course. And I would like to express my appreciation to everyone who has worked hard to take the company to the next level this year, despite the challenges.

This year, two SOFTWISS products, the Game Aggregator and the Sportsbook, have gone live with a cross-product integration, how is that integration going?

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator and the Sportsbook Platform integration is a recent release that has immediately stirred interest in the market. It is a high-demand technology solution that offers operators the opportunity to get several products in one package, which is always the best option. This is how we implement the one-stop-shop concept and offer the market a more advantageous partnership.

How do you assess the state of crypto in the iGaming industry?

Since we are the first company to introduce crypto solutions for iGaming, cryptocurrency has always been an essential part of our offer. All our products support crypto solutions, and years of industry experience make us a leader in the field. We support a record number of crypto tokens and crypto coins, and it resonates with the market. Our client base and demand for crypto features are constantly growing.

The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook won the SBC Awards Latinoamerica and was named Workplace of the Year at the SiGMA Europe Awards 2022, how much prominence do you give to awards and nominations?

Hitting a nomination is a great honour and motivation for us to follow the path we have chosen, as it proves we are recognised and trusted in the industry. We highly appreciate professional awards as they bring joy and professional pride to the company and its employees who work hard on the products and drive innovation. Everyone needs to know that their work is valued and recognised not only within the company but also by industry experts.

Last year you launched the Jackpot Aggregator, how did it perform in 2022?

Our product, which is primarily focused on player retention, immediately grabbed the market’s attention due to its innovative features. As for now, the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator empowers several dozens of brands, including major online casinos, has a proven record of successful global jackpot campaigns, and expects 40 more clients to join its roster after the set-up stage. According to internal statistics, jackpot campaigns are able to increase average Total Bets and other KPIs of online casinos by 15%, which drives revenue growth. And I can already say that the Jackpot Aggregator will have effective updates early next year to expand its functionality and offer new appealing player retention campaigns.

This year the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook have closed several partnership deals, have you spotted an increase in sports betting?

In 2022, the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook grew multifold, increasing the number of clients and, accordingly, the number of bets. In particular, during the Qatar World Cup, we broke the record for the number of Total Bets placed on football. The esports betting share is also growing, so next year we will continue to develop in this direction.

The Latin American market is growing rapidly, what’s your business plan for LatAm?

We have regional business development managers in Latin America, which makes our presence in this market much stronger. With a strong and technologically advanced product pool, we see great potential for the company, in particular, for the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform and the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator. The Jackpot Aggregator will be a novelty for the market. Since the region takes a keen interest in sports betting, our Sportsbook Platform is likely to perform well. So, in 2023 we will consolidate our presence in LatAm, offering innovative solutions and a wide range of product features to the local industry.

What kind of solutions do you plan to develop in 2023?

Both technical and marketing updates are coming for the Casino Platform. The Jackpot Aggregator will add Network Jackpots to enhance its functionality. The Game Aggregator will release the Tournaments Tool early in 2023. The latter allows creating and managing tournaments across games and game providers available for all Game Aggregator integrants, regardless of their platform provider. SOFTSWISS will also update the line-up of sports and add new exclusive bonuses to the Sportsbook Platform. All in all, each product will have something to surprise our current clients and attract new audiences, and we are confident that 2023 is going to be another breakthrough year for SOFTSWISS. Stay tuned for further announcements!