SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator receives global recognition and financial boost in 2022

SOFTSWISS has announced the preliminary results for its Game Aggregator in 2022.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, the innovative software provider for the iGaming industry, has announced the preliminary results for its Game Aggregator in 2022, easily exceeding its output from 2021.

Comparing results to last year, the average monthly GGR rose to 280 million EUR, surpassing the 200 million EUR mark from 12 months ago. The average bet sum also climbed to 7 billion EUR exceeding the 2021 mark by 2 billion EUR.

The regional focus this year for the Game Aggregator was on the Latin American market, with Brazil seeing growth of bets by tenfold and Peru by threefold. At the same time, the product strengthened its presence in Europe and entered a Central Asian market.

Over 13,000 games were played through the platform across 180 game studios. The five most popular games in 2022 were:

Gates of Olympus (Pragmatic Play) Crazy Time (Evolution) Roleta Brasileira (Playtech) Aviator (Spribe) Hot Fruits 100 (Amatic)

Crypto also accounted for 29.17 per cent of bets compared to 70.83 per cent in fiat currencies. The most popular cryptocurrencies among all SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator operators were:

Bitcoin – BTC (72.85%) Ethereum – ETC (14.51%) Litecoin – LTC (5.25%)

These results demonstrate the progress of one of SOFTSWISS’ main products, emphasising the company’s position as one of the leading lights.

Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, said: “We are delighted to say that 2022 has been a successful year for the Game Aggregator. Developing a product that is extremely important to the iGaming business, it is essential to follow and create trends. It is also important to remain visible to potential clients and partners and provide a high level of service and support. The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator has been following these principles the whole year and the results have been impressive.”

Behind the progress of the product are the hard work of the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator team and the clients who motivate the product team to make the best offers on the market.

Ms. Kaminskaya added: “I would like to thank the whole team for their work – their professionalism and dedication led us to an outstanding year, where the Game Aggregator was named the game aggregation platform of the year twice. I would also like to extend my appreciation to our clients and partners – thank you for your trust and your choice. Next year we will continue to improve our product and service to take your business to the highest level yet.”

The Game Aggregator has gained a foothold in Europe this calendar year, becoming certified in Spain and Romania, starting a cross-product integration with the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, launching a 24/7 support service for its users, and unveiling a positive set of client satisfaction results.

Along with its growth, the Game Aggregator was recognised as Aggregator Platform of the Year at the prestigious EGR B2B Awards, as well as Game Aggregator of the Year at the Starlet Awards 2022.

See also: Rhys Hamilton joins SOFTSWISS as Head of VIP Player Support