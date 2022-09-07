SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator partners with Oshi Casino

The Oshi Casino jackpot campaign by the Jackpot Aggregator comprises three progressive levels.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator strengthens its client portfolio and announces the launch of the first jackpot campaign for the online casino Oshi. This partnership has enabled Oshi Casino to run the Progressive Mystery Jackpot with 3 different levels.

Oshi is an online casino which provides players with slots, live casino games, table games, jackpots and a variety of bonuses. The casino is licensed and regulated by Curacao and supports using crypto and fiat money in their work.

The Oshi Casino jackpot campaign by the Jackpot Aggregator comprises 3 progressive levels: Standard, Mega, and Giga to attract new players, and increase retention and player activity.

The close interaction, well-coordinated work and partners’ expertise had a favourable impact and contributed to the launch of the first jackpot campaign for Oshi Casino.

Aliaksei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, noted: “We congratulate the Oshi team on the launch of their first jackpot. It has been a pleasant and smooth collaboration and we have already received excellent feedback from the new partner. We always strive to exchange experiences to gain the best results and the Oshi team proposed many interesting ideas that we will realise together in the future. Such efficient work always inspires to improve the Jackpot Aggregator further to provide more innovative tools for online casinos.”

The Oshi Casino team continued: “We want to express our sincere gratitude to the Jackpot Aggregator team, who led the integration of the new jackpots from the beginning till the end. Due to the product representatives’ vast know-how, we have effectively defined settings that will power our jackpot campaigns and have received important answers to our questions. We do enjoy working with the SOFTSWISS team and look forward to running more projects together.”

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator is a multipurpose gamification and marketing tool that helps iGaming businesses add value to their offering and manage promotional jackpot campaigns. It is a jackpot management system that is offered as Jackpot as a Service and can be integrated into any iGaming project, such as an online casino, game provider, or game aggregation platform.

