Virginia to consider igaming legislation in 2025

Senator Mamie Locke has pre-filed a bill to discuss online casinos.

US.- Virginia senator Mamie Locke pre-filed a bill that would legalise online casinos in the state. Locke’s proposal includes live dealer games. Senate Bill 827 could be reviewed by the Committee on General Laws and Technology as soon as today, January 8.

Under the legislation, casinos would pay a $1m application fee. Virginia would tax the industry at 15 per cent, with 2.5 per cent going to responsible gambling efforts, while 97.5 per cent would go to the general fund.

The provisions outlined in the bill include licences that remain valid for five years, distinct branding requirements for each platform, including secondary brands for poker platforms, and advertising rules that mandate the display of responsible gambling information. Additionally, the legal gambling age would be set at 21. Reflecting its approach to sports betting, Virginia’s bill also establishes a 30-day application window for licences.

The Virginia Lottery Board would regulate the industry and could issue licenses to the four casino operators in the state (Caesars Virginia, Golden Eagle Corp., Hard Rock Bristol, and Rivers Casino Portsmouth). Each operator could offer up to three skins.

Online casinos in Maryland

There’s a push for online casino in Maryland, too. Delegate Vanessa Atterbeary has submitted House Bill 17 (HB 17), a new piece of legislation that seeks to authorise iGaming and regulate online gambling through the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MSLGCC).

The bill will be officially filed today (January 8) and, if approved, will require a constitutional amendment to move forward, triggering a statewide referendum. The proposed bill outlines a $1m licensing fee for operators, with licenses issued for a five-year term.



