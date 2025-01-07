Maryland lawmakers push for online casinos with new bill

Delegate Vanessa Atterbeary introduces House Bill 17 to authorise iGaming and channel revenue into public education and problem gambling programs.

US.- As the 2025 legislative session begins, Maryland lawmakers are making another push to legalise online casinos in the state. Delegate Vanessa Atterbeary has submitted House Bill 17 (HB 17), a new piece of legislation that seeks to authorise iGaming and regulate online gambling through the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MSLGCC).

The bill will be officially filled on January 8 and, if approved, will require a constitutional amendment to move forward, triggering a statewide referendum.

The proposed bill outlines a $1m licensing fee for operators, with licenses issued for a five-year term. Video lottery operators are eligible to apply for iGaming licenses under HB 17. A significant portion of the revenue generated from online gambling would be directed to public education, particularly into the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports educational initiatives. Additionally, the bill proposes that 1 per cent of annual iGaming revenue be allocated to the state’s problem gambling fund to address gambling-related issues.

HB 17 also emphasises diversity in the iGaming sector. Licensed operators would be required to submit diversity plans detailing how they will promote inclusivity and equality within the industry. Furthermore, the bill establishes a Video Lottery Facility Employee Displacement Fund to assist those impacted by the expansion of iGaming.

The MSLGCC would also be able to issue five licences for applicants who “meet the requirements for an internet gaming licence under the subtitle”.

Atterbeary’s latest effort follows a failed attempt in 2024 to pass a similar iGaming bill. Last year, HB 1319 passed the Maryland House but ultimately stalled in the Senate, partly due to concerns over cannibalising retail casino revenues. Despite previous setbacks, proponents argue that iGaming could generate significant revenue—potentially over $900m annually—helping to offset declining funds for public education caused by reduced retail casino earnings.