Virginia sports betting handle reaches record $761m in November

The sports wagering handle was up 19.1 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Virginia’s sports betting handle was $761m in November, up 19.1 per cent compared to November 2023 and 9.3 per cent ahead of October 2024 ($696.1m). It was a new record for the state and the first time Virginia’s handle has surpassed $700m.

Mobile wagers reached $756.8m while bettors wagered $4.2m at retail locations. According to the Virginia Lottery report, adjusted gross revenue after player winnings came to $80.6m, 121.4 per cent ahead of the same month in 2023 and 64.5 per cent more than in October 2024. The total surpassed the previous record of $67.5m set in January 2024 by 19.4 per cent. Some $79.9m came from online betting, while retail brought in $666,689.

The Virginia Lottery does not publish a full breakdown of operator performance. However, ten of the 13 mobile operators and three casinos licensed for betting reported net positive AGR. Tax from the 15 per cent AGR levy on sports betting was $12.1m, with 97.5 per cent going to the state’s General Fund. The remaining 2.5 per cent goes to the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund.

The Virginia Lottery reported that Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol, Rivers Casino Portsmouth and Caesars Virginia saw gaming revenue of $63.6m in November. Slot revenue for the month reached $47.8m, while table games revenue was $15.6m. The state collected $13.3m in taxes.