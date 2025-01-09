Gaming in Nevada: revenue reaches $1.31bn in November

Revenue decreased by 4.21 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.31bn in gaming revenue in November. That’s a decrease of 4.21 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $788.7m, down 3.9 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.16bn, a 4.2 per cent decrease. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, generated $76m in revenue, down 6 per cent year-on-year.

Slots accounted for $810.6m of all revenue, down 6.7 per cent on last year. Table, counter and card games revenue increase slightly by 0.07 per cent to $505.9m. Nevada sportsbooks won $67.5m, up 65 per cent compared to November 2023.

The state collected $87.2m in fees during the month of December 2024, based upon the taxable revenues generated in November 2024. This represents a 1.5 per cent increase compared to the prior December when fee collections were $85.8m.