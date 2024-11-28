Virginia sports betting handle reaches record $696.1m in October

The sports wagering handle was up 21.8 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Virginia’s sports betting handle was $696.1m in October, up 21.8 per cent compared to October 2023 and 11.9 per cent ahead September of this year ($622m). It was a new record for the state.

Mobile wagers reached $692.2m while bettors wagered $3.9m at retail locations. According to the Virginia Lottery report, adjusted gross revenue after player winnings came to $49m, down 13.1 per cent year-on-year and 25.6 per cent behind September’s $65.9m. Of that total, $48.8m came from online betting, while retail brought in $232,925.

The Virginia Lottery does not publish a full breakdown of operator performance. However, 11 of the 13 mobile operators and three casinos that are licensed for betting reported net positive AGR. Tax from the 15 per cent AGR levy on sports betting was $7.3m in November, with 97.5 per cent going to the state’s General Fund. The remaining 2.5 per cent is sent to the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund.

The Virginia Lottery reported that Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol, Rivers Casino Portsmouth and Caesars Virginia saw gaming revenue of $57m in October. Slot revenue for the month reached $42.3m, while table games revenue was $14.7m. The state collected $11.5m in taxes.