Sports betting in Virginia: handle reaches $622m in September

The sports betting handle was up 19.6 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Virginia’s sports betting handle was $622m in September, up 19.6 per cent compared to September 2023, and also 49 per cent ahead August of this year ($416.7m). Mobile wagers reached $618.3m, while bettors wagered $3.7m at retail locations.

According to the Virginia Lottery report, operators paid out $550.2m in wins and had a combined hold of 11.5 per cent, the third-highest of the year. Combined adjusted gross revenue reached $65.9m, the second highest of 2024. The state does not release data for individual sportsbooks. There are 12 mobile operators and three casinos.

Operators paid $9.9m in tax payments. Virginia taxes sports betting operators at 15 per cent. Some 97.5 per cent is deposited in the state’s General Fund and 2.5 per cent into the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund administered by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

See also: Sporttrade launches online app in Virginia

Casino gaming revenue in Virginia

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol, Rivers Casino Portsmouth and Caesars Virginia generated $56.6m in gaming revenue in September, down 10 per cent compared to August ($63.1m). Slot revenue for the month reached $43m, while table games revenue was $13.5m.