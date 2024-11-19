Virginia reports $57m in casino revenue for October

The three casinos paid a combined $11.5m in taxes to the state.

US.- The Virginia Lottery has released its monthly report on casino gaming activity at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol, Rivers Casino Portsmouth and Caesars Virginia. Gaming revenue in October totalled $57m. Slot revenue for the month reached $42.3m, while table games revenue was $14.7m.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth generated $25.4m in revenue, $17.7m from its 1,419 slots and $7.7m from 85 table games. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol generated $13.4m: $11.1m from 898 slots and $2.2m from 29 table games. Caesars Entertainment’s temporary casino in Danville reported $18.2m in adjusted gross gaming revenue, $13.4m from 826 slot machines and $4.8m from 36 table games.

The state collected $11.5m in taxes. Of the state tax on casino AGR, the statute specifies distributions to the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund, the Family and Children’s Trust Fund, and the host city. For the Bristol casino, the statute specifies that the portion of taxes reserved for the host city go to the Regional Improvement Commission (RIC).

Permanent casinos in Virginia

The permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol opened on November 14. It covers 620,000 square feet and features nearly 1,500 slot machines, 50 table games, a sportsbook, a 303-room hotel and dining options, including a Hard Rock Cafe, Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, YOUYU Asian Dining, Constant Grind, and the Marketplace. The facility also houses a Rock Shop, a 2,000-plus seat Hard Rock Live and music memorabilia.

Caesars Virginia is under construction following groundbreaking in August 2022 and will open on December 12. It will include a 500-room hotel and a casino gaming floor featuring more than 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a WSOP poker room and a Caesars Sportsbook. There will also be a spa, pool area and fitness centre. Meeting and convention space will total 40,000 square feet with an entertainment venue to accommodate up to 2,500 guests.

Meanwhile, the Norfolk City Council approved a purchase and development agreement with the Pamunkey Indian Tribe and Boyd Gaming for the construction of the long-planned Norfolk casino project.