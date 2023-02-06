NeoGames’ Virginia Lottery e-instant generates $40m in sales in first month

The game had the most profitable first month yet for the Virginia Lottery.

US.- NeoGames has reported that its e-instant lottery game The Lamp for Virginia Lottery generated $40m in sales in its first month. That makes it the most profitable game on record for the Virginia Lottery. The game’s progressive jackpot paid out approximately half a ‎million dollars in the initial launch period.

Moti Malul, CEO of NeoGames said: “NeoGames is thrilled at the resounding success of The Lamp with the Virginia Lottery. We believe that the new game, with its popular theme and many ways to win, is on course to increase revenues to good causes in Virginia; with its broad appeal to existing and new players.”

Kelly Gee, executive director of the Virginia Lottery, added: “We launched our first progressive jackpot game two years ago and these have really resonated with our players. The Lamp’s success has been particularly impressive and quickly became our best-performing eInstant.”

Virginia sports betting revenue surpasses $50m for fourth month

Virginians wagered $503.1m in December, 3 per cent lower than November’s handle of $518.8m but up 17.9 per cent year-on-year. Meanwhile, the 14 sports betting operators licensed in Virginia reported gross gaming revenue of $50.7m, surpassing $50m for the fourth consecutive month. Adjusted gross revenue was $47m.