Virgin Hotels Las Vegas appoints new president

US.- Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has named Cliff Atkinson as president effective July 31.

He said: “I am honoured to have this opportunity to lead the incredible team at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The iconic off-Strip property is a legendary resort with a rich history and bright future, and I look forward to working with the team to help realize Virgin Hotels Las Vegas’ full potential.”

