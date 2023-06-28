Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.28bn in May

Revenue decreased 0.84 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.28bn in gaming revenue in May. That’s a decrease of 0.8 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $715.9m, down 2.1 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.1bn, a 1 per cent decrease. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue increase 3.7 per cent year-on-year.

Slots accounted for $877.8m of all revenue for the month while table, counter and card games revenue reached $411.1m. Sportsbooks collected revenue of $30.1m, a 11 per cent increase from 2022. Wagers decreased 6 per cent to $527m. Mobile sports wagering accounted for 67.9 per cent of all sports bets.

The state collected $84.2m in percentage fees during the month of June 2023, based upon the taxable revenues generated in May 2023. This represents a 1.69 per cent (or $1.4m) decrease compared to the prior year’s June, when percentage fee collections were $85.7m.

See also: Nevada’s Green Valley Ranch Resort to undergo property renovation