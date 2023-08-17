Videoslots signs partnership with Delasport

API content integration will allow Delasport’s feed to launch in more than 20 countries.

US.- The gaming operator Videoslots.com has announced a new partnership with online gambling provider Delasport. The deal includes multiple services provided by Delasport that will expand Videoslots’ portfolio.

API content integration will allow Delasport’s feed to launch in more than 20 countries. Delasport will handle bet processing and 24/7 trading and risk management.

Ulle Skottling, deputy CEO at Videoslots, said: “Adding Delasport’s feed to our current portfolio is a great expansion step for us, and we’re glad we get to do it with an experienced partner like Delasport. This new integration allows us to strengthen our position worldwide, where sports betting continue to prove extremely popular with bettors.”

Rosaire Galea Cavallaro, VP at Delasport, added: “Adding such an impressive, trusted and innovative partner to our portfolio is yet another big achievement for us this year. We’re grateful to Videoslots for trusting us with all their brands and I believe our partnership will flourish even further in the future.”

In July, Videoslots named Marco Trucco as its new chief marketing officer. The firm launched its online casino in the Canadian province of Ontario in June alongside sister brand Mr Vegas with games from Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, Evolution, Light & Wonder, Pariplay, NoLimit City, Quickspin, Greentube, Relax Gaming and Games Global.