Videoslots appoints Marco Trucco as chief marketing officer

Videoslots begins to strengthen its operations in Spain, Italy, and LatAm as well as expand into new markets such as Ontario.

US.- The gaming operator Videoslots has named Marco Trucco as its new chief marketing officer. The firm launched its online casino in the Canadian province of Ontario in June alongside sister brand Mr Vegas with games from Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, Evolution, Light & Wonder, Pariplay, NoLimit City, Quickspin, Greentube, Relax Gaming and Games Global.

With 16 years of experience in the igaming industry, Trucco worked as managing director of GGPoker, where he established the European hub in Malta and led expansion to several European markets.

He also held the position of associate director of international marketing at The Stars Group, where he managed acquisition efforts for PokerStars and PokerStars Casino, after his experience as Italy country manager. He began his gaming career with management positions in Italy, including gaming director at Eurobet Italy.

Ulle Skottling, deputy CEO at Videoslots, said: “The role of CMO is a vital part of any business, especially for us at Videoslots, and we believe we are in good hands with Marco at the helm. Marco has nearly two decades worth of experience, working in various parts of Europe and his understanding of the sector fits in perfectly with our ambitions.”

Trucco commented: “It is an honour to be appointed CMO at one of the industry’s best operators. My role is to raise Videoslots’ exposure to the growing number of online casino players who demand a superior product and great customer service. I’ll make the best use of my experience and creativity, with the intention of bolstering Videoslots across many markets globally.”