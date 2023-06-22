Videoslots to launch in Ontario

Videoslots and its sister brand Mr Vegas will enter the Canadian market with games from different studios.

Canada.- The gaming operator Videoslots has announced that it will launch its online casino in the Canadian province of Ontario. The operator, alongside sister brand Mr Vegas, will enter the market with games from Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, Evolution, Light & Wonder, Pariplay, NoLimit City, Quickspin, Greentube, Relax Gaming and Games Global.

The operator will offer a welcome bonus and a number of customer engagement features, such as Battle of Slots, Clash of Spins, and The Wheel of Jackpots. The launch represents Videoslots’ seventh international gaming licence, following those in Malta, where it has its headquarters, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, Spain and the UK.

Ulle Skottling, deputy CEO at Videoslots said: “Launching in Ontario is another milestone for the Videoslots team, and we are excited at the prospect of entertaining players in the region,” said. “We have always enjoyed great success in Canada and it makes business sense to join the regulated market now that it is up and running and proving to work for both players and operators alike.”

Ontario igaming market contributes US$1.2bn in first year

The Ontario igaming market provided C$1.5bn (US$1.2bn) in positive economic contributions to the province in its first year of operations, according to research compiled by Deloitte. The report, released by iGaming Ontario on the first full day of the Canadian Gaming Summit, noted that the industry had created 12,000 new jobs in the province, generating C$900m in benefits via salary payments.

The report also outlined that many of the positions created in Ontario were well-paying jobs, with average wages for workers in the gaming sector at C$103,000. That’s around C$30,000 more than the average Ontarian wage.