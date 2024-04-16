Vermont sports betting handle reaches $20.2m in March

Revenue was down $1.4m in the second full month of wagering.

US.- Vermont’s online sports betting handle was $20.2m in March, the second full month of wagering in the state. The hand was down 5 per cent from February ($20.2m). Residents wagered $14.3m, while $5.9m was spent by people passing through the state. Basketball was the most popular sport, accounting for $11.7m of bets.

Revenue was $1.4m, and tax collections $441,030, both down by 40 per cent compared to February. Online sports betting went live in Vermont on January 11 with DraftKings, FanDuel and Fanatics Sportsbook launching platforms. Governor Phil Scott signed HB 127 into law in June 2023.