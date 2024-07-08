Veikkaus names Kindred’s Andreas Reimblad as vice president of sports betting

The appointment comes as Veikkaus prepares for the opening of a regulated gambling market in Finland.

Finland.- The state-controlled monopoly gambling operator Veikkaus has named Andreas Reimblad as its new vice president of sports betting. Reimblad was previously director of sportsbook at Sweden’s Kindred Group, where he spent 12 years.

Reimblad spent three-and-a-half years as director of sportsbook at Kindred and previously served in several sports betting development roles at the company. He also worked for a time as a product manager for betting and bingo at IGT.

He said: “I’m excited to be part of Veikkaus’ journey. The opportunity that Veikkaus may have to enter the global stage fits well with my experience of operating in several markets. I’m eager to contribute my knowledge to this exciting journey. Veikkaus has a respected reputation in the industry among both operators and suppliers. So, the timing of my transition feels perfect.”

Veikkaus executive vice president of sports betting and online gaming Jarkko Nordlund said Reimblad would provide “excellent international expertise in betting business, operation, development and continuous improvement of the player experience”.

The appointment comes as the operator prepares for an end to its monopoly in Finland. The government has confirmed that it plans to open a competitive regulated gambling market in Finland in 2027, with licence applications to open in 2026. It’s expected that Veikkaus will be split in two, dividing its lottery and land-based gambling business from its online gambling offerings. The government has suggested that it may sell its stake in one of the companies.

Veikkaus has responded by urging that the government prioritise responsible gambling. Vice president Velipekka Nummikoski said: “The Ministry of the Interior has today announced a draft for a new gambling system. We will familiarise ourselves with the draft and give our own statement by the deadline. In particular, we will pay attention to the conditions to ensure they enable a licensing system that channels gambling well and, at the same time, effectively prevents harms.”