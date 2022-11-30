Places to Eat in Las Vegas: Vegas Seafood Buffet and More

While you’ll probably want to go to Las Vegas to enjoy the city’s many casinos, all of that fun requires some food to fuel it. Luckily, you’re certainly not going to go hungry in Vegas – and you’ll find all kinds of cuisines to keep you satisfied.

Despite being nowhere near the sea, you’ll find more than one all-you-can-eat seafood buffet in Las Vegas. On top of that, you can enjoy numerous steakhouses – and even try out a couple of American diners and Italian restaurants.

If you’re not sure where to eat in Vegas, you’re in the right place. We’re going to show you some of the city’s best restaurants and diners to make it easier for you to choose.

Seafood Restaurants in Las Vegas

If you’re looking for seafood in Las Vegas, you’re in the right place. Below, you’ll find five places worth trying while you’re in the city.

Bacchanal Buffet

Are you looking for a seafood buffet in Las Vegas? You can do a lot worse than the huge Bacchanal Buffet if that’s the case. The restaurant is located inside Caesars Palace, and it claims that it’s the largest buffet in all of Vegas – a pretty impressive claim, it has to be said.

At Bacchanal Buffet, you will find 15 daily chef specials. Meanwhile, the restaurant has a total of nine kitchens. You can try normal seafood, but sushi is also on the menu. When you book a time at the buffet, you’ve got 90 minutes to enjoy everything on offer.

In addition to seafood, Bacchanal Buffet has numerous other kinds of food on offer. So, if you’re traveling with people who don’t like seafood, they don’t need to miss out, either.

The restaurant is open from 9 am to 3 pm from Friday to Sunday. You can book a table online.

Joe’s Seafood Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab is one of the most popular seafood restaurant chains in the US. And if you find yourself in Vegas to enjoy the casinos and atmosphere, you will very much want to check this place out.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab in Vegas is largely Florida-themed, and you’ll find an extensive range of seafood on offer. You can feast on king crab, oysters, and stone crab claws – plus much more.

If you’re visiting Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, keep in mind that the menu is relatively pricey. Luckily, the quality of the food makes up for it. The restaurant is also at Caesars, and it’s open from 11:30-21:00 Sunday through Thursday – with a 22:00 closing time on Friday and Saturday.

Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House

New Orleans is one of the best places to enjoy seafood, so it’s unsurprising that Nola-themed restaurants have found themselves in other parts of the country. And if you’re in Las Vegas, Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House is a great place to enjoy some of it for yourself.

Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House is at the MGM Grand Hotel, which is one of the most important venues in Las Vegas. At the restaurant, you will find an extensive menu consisting of multiple kinds of seafood dishes.

Examples of things you can try at Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House include barbecue shrimp, sea bass, and salmon. You can also enjoy non-seafood fare, such as fried chicken.

Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House is open from 17:00-21:30 every day of the week. From Friday through Sunday, you can also enjoy lunch here between 11:30 and 14:00.

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen

Gordon Ramsay is one of the most influential figures in the food industry, and he’s arguably best known for Hell’s Kitchen. His restaurant in Las Vegas is at Caesars Palace, and you can enjoy a great view of the Las Vegas Strip from the venue.

The restaurant doesn’t strictly focus on seafood alone, but you will find dishes of this kind on the menu. For example, you can find oysters, scallops, and shrimp cocktails on the menu.

If you’re traveling with people who may not want seafood, the good news is that you’ll find plenty of other things available as well. Steaks, salads, and soups all feature.

You can book a table for the restaurant online. Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen is open from 11:00-23:30 every day.

Luke’s Lobster

The last seafood restaurant in Vegas that we’ll mention is not the least. Luke’s Lobster is a great place to go if you’re looking for something unfussy that tastes excellent. The restaurant is in the Fashion Show Mall, and it’s also on the Las Vegas Strip.

At Luke’s Lobster, you will find all rolls for lobster and crab – along with shrimp. If you want to try one of each, you can get Luke’s Trio. Besides the standard rolls, you can make these a combo. For example, you can find chowder and coleslaw, to name a couple.

Besides ordering directly from Luke’s Lobster, you can also get the food delivered to your address. Luke’s Lobster is open from 11:00-20:00 Sunday through Thursday and from 11:00-09:00 on Friday and Saturday.

Rio Restaurants in Las Vegas

The Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino has an impressive range of restaurants, and in the subsections below, we’ll talk about the best of these.

Carnival World Buffet

If you’re looking for a Rio buffet in Las Vegas, look no further than Carnival World Buffet. At this restaurant, you can enjoy all kinds of cuisines – meaning that it’s the perfect place if you’re not sure what you want and wish to see what your options are.

Carnival World Buffet is all-you-can-eat, and it has an incredible selection of sweet treats to choose from as well. These include Oreo cookie pancakes. If you’re looking for breakfast instead of lunch or dinner, good news – Carnival World Buffet is open from 9 am on Saturday and Sunday.

At other times of the week, you can enjoy dinner from 16:00-21:00 (Monday-Thursday). On Fridays, the buffet is open for an extra 30 minutes in the evening. Meanwhile, the dinner buffet lasts from 15:00-21:30 on Saturday and Sunday.

VooDoo Steak

Where should you go if you’re not looking for a Rio buffet in Vegas? Consider trying a steakhouse instead. VooDoo Steak is also in the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino, and it offers some of Vegas’ best steaks.

VooDoo Steak has an enviable setting that gives you an incredible view over the Las Vegas Strip. You can try all kinds of foods on the menu, including ribeye steak and Norwegian salmon filets.

At VooDoo Steak, you’ve also got plenty of other meat and seafood options on the menu. Besides that, you can enjoy all kinds of sides.

In addition to its steakhouse, you will find a rooftop nightclub here. The steakhouse is open from 17:00-22:00 from Thursday through Saturday.

Hash House a Go Go

Hash House is a significant restaurant chain in the US, and you will find multiple restaurants dotted throughout Las Vegas. If you’re looking for brunch, this is one of the best places to go in the city; you will find a broad range of items on the menu that are worth trying.

You will find a huge fried chicken benedict, which will undoubtedly keep you full for a while. On top of that, you can enjoy ham steak and eggs – plus all kinds of other egg-related items on the menu.

Hash House a Go Go also has an extensive suite of sweeter options, including the famous “Twisted” flapjacks – which also come with whipped cream. French toast is also on the menu within this category.

Opening times vary depending on the venue you choose.

KJ Dim Sum & Seafood

Okay, so this restaurant somewhat falls into both the seafood and Rio categories. But since it’s at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, we’ll include it here. If you’re looking for a seafood restaurant in Vegas that offers more of an Asian twist, KJ Dim Sum & Seafood is worth keeping on your list.

KJ Dim Sum & Seafood is one of the best places in Vegas to try Dim Sum, which is one of the most underrated Chinese dishes. If you fancy something unique for brunch, then you will find numerous kinds of this particular dish on the menu.

Besides Dim Sum, you can try all kinds of seafood dishes that include fresh fish and more. On top of that, you can enjoy dumplings and various other meals that will make your mouth water.

KJ Dim Sum & Seafood is open from 10:00-22:00 daily.

You’ll Find Plenty of Places to Eat in Las Vegas

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a seafood buffet in Vegas or something else, you will find a huge range of dining options in Las Vegas. You can try all kinds of cuisines on your trip, and booking a table at most places is easy.

But while some places require a reservation and dress code, you can also enjoy a couple that will allow you to rock up and enjoy a more casual meal. There are plenty of restaurants on the Las Vegas Strip, but you don’t need to stay in the center of everything if you’d like a bit of peace and quiet.

Having read to the end of this article, you should now have a good idea of where you can go for food while you’re on your trip to Las Vegas.