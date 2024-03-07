VBET teams up with the Ukrainian Sport Poker Federation for the Spring Pick Series

The Spring Pick Series is a chance for poker enthusiasts to compete in the Ukrainian Championship of Sports Poker.

Press Release.- VBET, the international gaming company and part of the SoftConstruct family, marks the collaboration with the Ukrainian Sport Poker Federation for the VBET Ukrainian Sports Poker Championship.

Running from March 4 to March 21, 2024, this Series promises a thrilling poker experience, allowing participants to claim cash prizes and coveted tickets to the prestigious Ukrainian Championship of Sports Poker.

With a substantial guaranteed prize pool exceeding 150,000 EUR ($163,443), this championship adds an extra layer of excitement and prestige to the competition.

Moreover, the Championship will feature 3 qualifying stages leading to the Final. Each of the qualifying stages will include 8 tournaments, and their winners (top 3) will automatically receive licences to participate in the closed Final of the Championship.

Players are invited to join the tournaments hosted on the Stretch Network poker platform during the specified period, providing them with a chance at victory and exclusive rewards. In conclusion, this collaboration underscores the company’s commitment to delivering rewarding experiences to its diverse community of partners and players.