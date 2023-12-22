VBET and Argentine Football Association announce groundbreaking partnership

Global betting company VBET teams up with Argentina National Team in a strategic collaboration with AFA.

Press release.- In a game-changing collaboration, VBET, the renowned global sports betting and casino gambling operator in 120+ geos, has formalised a strategic three-year regional partnership in Europe with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), marking a significant milestone in the world of sports and entertainment.

Today, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and VBET are proudly unveiling their regional partnership, solidifying a commitment to a three-year collaboration that will extend across marketing and branding initiatives. This visionary alliance is poised to redefine the sports and betting landscape, ushering in a new era of unparalleled engagement.

As the current World Cup winners with a storied history of three triumphs, the Argentina National Team stands as an emblem of football excellence. VBET is honoured to assume the role of the regional European betting partner for the Argentina national team, aligning with champions to further amplify the excitement of the beautiful game.

This collaboration is not merely a sponsorship; it’s a celebration of the shared passion for excellence in sports.

Aragats Asatryan, CEO of VBET, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “This partnership represents a pivotal moment for VBET, aligning our brand with the illustrious legacy of the Argentina national team. We are proud to collaborate with such global stars as Messi, Di Maria, Dybala, Fernandez and others. We are thrilled to embark on this journey and bring fans closer to the heart of the game.”

Claudio Tapia, president of the AFA, highlighted: “We thank VBET, a leading company in the European industry, for the decision of joining the Argentine football family as regional sponsors of the Argentine National Team. AFA continues to take firm steps in each of the continents where AFA has presence, consolidating strategic markets and generating alliances with the leading companies in each field. This agreement allows our Association to be present in every corner of the European continent and continue to strengthen our leadership in the world of football. We welcome VBET, regional sponsor of our Association for the entire European continent.”

In partnership with the Argentine Football Association, VBET looks forward to a future filled with football brilliance. Stay tuned for an exciting journey of innovation, global connections, and a celebration of the beautiful game.

VBET is already a proud sponsor of prestigious clubs and football organisations, including AS Monaco, OGC Nice, Ukrainian Premier League, and the Ukrainian National Football Team. This new collaboration with the Argentina National Football Team reinforces VBET’s position as a key player in the football sponsorship landscape.