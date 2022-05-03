VBET showcased two never-seen-before offers at iGB Affiliate London 2022

The VBET Franchise allows partners to start a business most efficiently.

VBET presented the two main strategic gaming solutions at the iGB Affiliate Expo. The first most innovative offer was the VBET Franchise. Utilizing state-of-the-art business development technologies, the VBET Franchise allows partners to start a business most efficiently, avoiding many risks and costs. On top of that, the company’s franchising team provides a full set-up website with all required brand and operational support.

The VBET Affiliate partnership was the second strategic offer with unique solutions and programs suggesting various marketing tools to promote the business.