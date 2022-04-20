VBET becomes the latest addition to global betting integrity body IBIA

The goal of this alliance is to help maintain the integrity of the sporting events that the company offers to its clients.

Press release.- International sports betting brand VBET, which is part of Vivaro Limited and has licences to operate in Great Britain, Malta, France and Sweden, with applications pending in a number of other jurisdictions, has joined the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA). Founded in 2003, the brand has since expanded from its initial retail business into online gambling and currently has sponsorship deals with AS Monaco and Portsmouth football clubs.

The VBET brand will now feed into IBIA’s global betting integrity monitoring and alert platform. The operator joins many of the leading regulated sports betting operators in the world, with the association’s members accounting for over $137 bn (€115 bn) in global betting turnover per annum and nearly 50 per cent of all regulated commercial operator online betting activity.

Tigran Harutyunyan, Head of Trading and Sports Unit at VBET said: “We are delighted to be joining the membership of the International Betting Integrity Association and we look forward to our mutual collaboration. We offer markets on over 120 sports globally, so helping to maintain the integrity of the sporting events we offer to our customers is vital. The IBIA’s global reputation for dealing with sport integrity issues is unparalleled and this partnership underlines our commitment to providing our customers with the fairest offering possible.”

The International Betting Integrity Association is the leading global voice on integrity for the licensed betting industry. It is run by operators for operators, protecting its members from corruption through collective action. Its monitoring and alert platform is a highly effective anti-corruption tool that detects and reports suspicious activity on its members’ betting markets. The association has longstanding information sharing partnerships with leading sports and gambling regulators to utilise its data and prosecute corruption. It represents the sector at high-level policy discussion forums such as the IOC, UN, Council of Europe and European Commission.

The association publishes quarterly reports covering the integrity alerts reported through its monitoring and alert platform.