VBET showcased its TOOLKIT at iGB L!VE Amsterdam 2023

VBET presence at iGB L!VE 2023 opened up new opportunities for further growth, partnerships and activities.

VBET TOOLKIT impressed industry leaders at iGB L!VE 2023, opening new doors for growth and partnerships.

Press release.- VBET participated in iGB L!VE 2023 held in Amsterdam from July 11 to 14. It was a great opportunity to introduce their comprehensive VBET TOOLKIT, inspired by Archimedes, to influential industry leaders.

Through engaging presentations, business meetings, discussions and new partnerships, the company showcased the value and unique advantages of their TOOLKIT.

The tracks covered all the key issues in sports betting, online casino, affiliate marketing, payments & compliance; as well as emerging tech, blockchain and metaverse. Their guests were impressed by their Sportsbook, Casino, Live Casino, and other products, promotions and features that are backed up by full content support and set-up tools, as well as worldwide licences, partnerships, and new-gen prizes in FTNs and NFTs.

The attendees also got to know their AI-powered Assistant, Hoory, that is at the forefront of providing smooth customer communication processes. Using state-of-the-art AI technology, Hoory possesses the ability to decipher user intentions, leading to customer loyalty. While, their HR department was represented as a company value, holding strong strategies and instruments that drive organisational success and sustains VBET’s position as one of the global industry leaders thanks to acquiring loyal talents.

VBET is proud to have joined one of the biggest gaming expo, engaging with familiar and new industry faces.

VBET’s TOOLKIT made a strong impression on industry leaders at iGB L!VE 2023, opening up new opportunities for further growth, partnerships and activities.

See also: VBET awarded as the Best Online Casino Operator of the Year at SiGMA