VBET awarded as the Best Online Casino Operator of the Year at SiGMA

The company was awarded Best Online Casino Operator of the Year at the SiGMA Europe Awards 2022.

Press release.- VBET has been announced the Best Online Casino Operator of the Year at the prestigious SiGMA Europe Awards 2022. The team said it’s an honour for them to be nominated and be appreciated for their innovative products and marketing campaigns in such awards exposing industry-leading operators, worldwide providers, affiliate programs, and more.

“The VBET team is working around the clock on behalf of our clients and members to provide the best offers, solutions and features across the global industry. We feel proud to be recognised for the work we are doing in such intense competition,” said Arman Khachatryan, the CEO of VBET.

Moreover, during the expo, VBET introduced the VBET Affiliate program and VBET Franchise solutions which are already enjoying great interest. Both solutions with innovative approaches will help established companies, as well as beginners in the gaming industry, to avoid existing risks and to strengthen their positions in the industry.

The company team is pleased to announce that during the three productive Expo days, VBET attracted potential partners, expanded its operational map and offered new gaming solutions, such as the new BetBuilder feature, which has been launched ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The new feature offers users the ability to combine enticing betting markets of the same games and increase their chances to win.

To sum up, VBET continues to expand its borders worldwide, and thanks to The SiGMA Europe 2022 Expo the company is adding new flags to its expanded-enough operational map.

