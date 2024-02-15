US Treasury Department reports on impact of sports betting on money laundering

The National Money Laundering Risk Assessment has been published

US.- The US Treasury Department has published its National Money Laundering Risk Assessment. The report finds that the $109 billion sports betting market has raised the risk profile of money laundering. According to the report, Americans place roughly $64bn worth of wagers annually on illegal or offshore gaming platforms.

Read also: New York breaks online sports betting revenue record in January

The report mentions a case from August 2023 that saw a Georgia man charged with money laundering after misdirecting over $30m from faith-based charities and donors. About $1m of the funds were misused on regulated online sports betting platforms.