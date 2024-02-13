New York breaks online sports betting revenue record in January

New York’s mobile sports betting handle was $1.96bn.

US.- Sports betting revenue in New York reached a record $211.5m in January, up 41.6 per cent year-on-year and 12.3 per cent ahead of December’s $188.3m. The mobile handle was $1.96bn, up 9.5 per cent year-on-year but 3.9 per cent lower than in December.

FanDuel posted $109.2m in online betting revenue, the highest figure yet posted by a single operator. It processed $867.1m in wagers. DraftKings was second with $71m in revenue. It took $663.8m in online bets.

In third place, Caesars saw revenue of $13.6m from $198m in bets. BetMGM was next on $10m in revenue off a $118.8m handle, while Rush Street Interactive reported $3.5m in revenue from $50.1m. PointsBet followed with revenue of $2.6m and a $31.7m handle. Resorts World Bet posted $752,478 from $6.9m, Bally Bet $425,689 off $9.9m and Wynn Interactive $358,497 from $8.8m.