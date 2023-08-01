US Integrity renews deal with 12 Tribes Colville Casinos

12 Tribes Colville Casinos operates three casinos in Central Washington.

US.- US Integrity has announced a renewal of its deal with 12 Tribes Colville Casinos, which operates three casinos in Central Washington. The operator runs 12 Tribes Omak Casino Hotel in Omak, 12 Tribes Lake Chelan Casino and Amphitheater in Manson and 12 Tribes Coulee Dam Casino in Coulee Dam.

Tony Posey, 12 Tribes Colville Casinos’ senior general manager, said: “We are extremely excited to be a continued partner with U.S. Integrity as the growth of sports betting rises at 12 Tribes Colville Casinos. The partnership with U.S. Integrity will give us the ability to identify possible betting abnormalities in real time and enable potentially suspicious wagering activity to be identified immediately, creating a safe, fun betting environment for our guests.”

Matthew Holt, USI’s CEO & co-founder, added: “U.S. Integrity is proud to partner with 12 Tribes Colville Casinos and assist in their expansion of regulated sports wagering in Washington. USI’s mission is to provide conflict-free, best in class insights & compliance solutions to our clients. We are looking forward to working with the exceptional team at 12 Tribes Colville Casinos. Their commitment to instilling the highest integrity standards align with USI’s initiative to ensure that sports wagering remains fair and safe.”

US Integrity has signed a deal with the University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics (DIA). It has also signed a partnership with GRID to leverage in-game data for the purpose of developing esports-tailored integrity solutions on the USI platform.

Maverick Gaming acquires All Star Lanes & Casino in Washington

Regional casino operator Maverick Gaming has announced its acquisition of All Star Lanes & Casino in Silverdale, Washington. Founded in 1985, All Star has table games, poker, 40 bowling lanes, an arcade, and dining.

With the acquisition, Maverick Gaming will own and operate 23 neighbourhood card rooms in Washington State. All Star will be integrated into Maverick Gaming’s problem gambling policies, which include a company-wide self-exclusion programme that was one of the first in Washington state.