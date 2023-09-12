US Integrity names Jason Van’t Hof as vice president of investigations

Jason Van’t Hof is a former NFL intelligence analyst.

US.- The sports betting integrity monitoring and regulatory technology company US Integrity (USI) has appointed former NFL intelligence analyst Jason Van’t Hof as vice president of investigations. Van’t Hof has worked in the private sector, intelligence, the military and law enforcement agencies. He has experience conducting intelligence operations, investigative support and program management.

CEO of US Integrity Matthew Holt said: “Jason will play an integral role in our current and new implementation of investigation processes and procedures as we evolve our investigation tools globally. Jason’s experience and core values align perfectly with U.S. Integrity’s mission to keep the integrity of sports as a top priority.

“Jason brings valuable experience stemming from military and law enforcement sectors, coupled with his previous experience at the NFL Security Department. We have a vision of where our company will go from here, and I am very confident that Jason’s leadership and ability to execute will help us get there.”

Van’t Hof commented: “I am very excited to be joining the U.S. Integrity team at this pivotal time. I look forward to collaborating with this knowledgeable and experienced staff and to leverage lessons learned from my prior experiences. U.S. Integrity has a stellar brand with a demonstrated track record of success and commitment to service. I’m looking forward to joining a wonderful team.”

Last month, Conference USA (CUSA) announced that US Integrity (USI) would be the league’s sports betting monitoring service and regulatory compliance software provider. CUSA has access to US Integrity’s monitoring software and resources, including annual onsite training for all student-athletes, coaches, staff, and officials.