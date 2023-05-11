US Integrity and RealResponse launch tipline for athletes

US Integrity and RealResponse will launch a tool to protect athletes and stakeholders from gambling-related harm.

US.- US Integrity and RealResponse have announced a tipline for professional and collegiate athletes, coaches, trainers and support staff to anonymously report gambling-related issues. Athlete alert powered by RealResponse will allow them to report physical threats, harm, and/or emotional abuse from fans related to gambling.

US Integrity co-founder and CEO Matthew Holt said: “Nothing is more important than the health and wellbeing of the professional and student-athletes who have committed their lives to compete at the highest levels, and it is our job to help protect that paradigm.”

He added: “The implementation of Athlete Alert Powered by RealResponse is another example of how we help our partners to stay one step ahead of any bad actors. An anonymous text to 843-USI-TIPS can help limit and prevent acts or threats of physical and emotional harm or intimidation – while thwarting attempts to undermine the integrity of sports competitions.”

RealResponse founder and CEO David Chadwick said: “Athlete Alert Powered by RealResponse is simple and easy to use and it confidentially elevates the voice of professional and student-athletes and the others who are the closest to competition.”

