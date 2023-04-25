US Integrity and MLB renew comprehensive partnership

The renewed partnership with Major League Baseball will run for the entirety of the 2023 season.

US.- After a successful first season as partners, U.S. Integrity announced yesterday that it would renew its robust partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB). The renewed partnership will run for the entirety of the 2023 season and encompass services on all MLB events.

U.S. Integrity will continue providing a variety of integrity monitoring services to MLB via its proprietary dashboard. U.S. Integrity analyses dozens of data sets to proactively identify irregular wagering activity and officiating patterns across baseball-related betting markets. Its mission is to grow the legal, regulated sports betting market by providing solutions that ensure sports betting integrity in every play, every game, and every sport.

Quest Meeks, vice president and deputy general counsel at Major League Baseball, said: “Our partnership with U.S. Integrity is an important component of our extensive efforts to protect the integrity of Major League Baseball events.”

Meeks added they look forward to continuing to work with U.S. Integrity to “develop technology-driven integrity solutions appropriate for today’s rapidly evolving sports betting landscape.”

“U.S. Integrity is proud to partner with Major League Baseball as wagering on their events continues to grow across the regulated sports betting market.” said Matthew Holt, U.S. Integrity’s CEO and co-founder. “U.S. Integrity’s mission is to provide conflict-free, best in class insights and compliance solutions to our clients. We are looking forward to working with the exceptional team at Major League Baseball. All our partners are committed to the highest integrity standards, and they are no exception. These types of partnerships help ensure sports betting integrity and strengthen the unique & proprietary anomaly detection tools we have developed at U.S. Integrity.”

