US commercial gaming revenue passes $5bn for sixth consecutive month

According to the American Gaming Association, the industry generated $5.08bn in revenue in February.

US.- The US commercial gaming industry generated over $5bn in revenue for a sixth consecutive month in February. That’s according to the American Gaming Association’s (AGA) Commercial Gaming Tracker.

The gaming industry recorded $5.08bn in revenue, up 13.5 per cent compared to the same month in 2022 but down from January’s $5.5bn. The figure marks 24 consecutive months of year-over-year growth.

Out of the 33 commercial gaming states that were operational a year ago, 29 of them posted year-over-year revenue growth in February. However, due to the seasonality of sports betting earnings, in-person gaming income held the largest overall revenue share at 79.1 per cent.

Sports betting was the fastest-growing vertical year-over-year, with 60.8 per cent annual growth as total GGR reached $635.1m. Slot games generated nearly $2.9bn in revenue, over half of total GGR and up 8.4 per cent. Table games registered $812.2m, up 9.1 per cent year-over-year and the second-highest generator of revenue.

Igaming operations in Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia recorded $465m in revenue for February, a 20.6 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2022.

See also: US Integrity joins AGA’s Have A Game Plan campaign