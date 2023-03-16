US commercial gaming revenue hits new monthly record in January

The American Gaming Association has revealed that commercial gaming revenue reached a record $5.5bn.

US.- The American Gaming Association’s (AGA) Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker shows that January saw the highest commercial gaming revenue on record in the US with $5.5bn. Revenue was up by 21.1 per cent year-on-year in what was the 23rd consecutive month of revenue growth for the sector.

For the first time, monthly sports betting revenue exceeded $1bn. That was from a handle of $10.9bn across 29 live commercial markets, with the increase explained by a further three markets going live since January 2022: Arkansas, Maryland and Ohio. Traditional casino gaming revenue was $3.99bn, up 14.3 per cent year-over-year. Slots generated $2.86bn, up 15.5 per cent, and table games $838m, up14.7 per cent.

Igaming revenue generated by operations in Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia increased by 20.6 per cent year-over-year to $482m, tying with the single-month record in December 2022. All six markets reported annual growth with half – Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey – setting single-month state records.

See also: AGA blasts call for federal sports betting advertising ban