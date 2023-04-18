US Integrity joins AGA’s Have A Game Plan campaign

Through the partnership, US Integrity will promote the campaign to its client list of professional and collegiate sports properties, as well as regulated sportsbook operators.

US- Today, US Integrity announced a new partnership with American Gaming Association’s (AGA) Have A Game Plan bet responsibly public service campaign.

Through the partnership, U.S. Integrity will promote Have A Game Plan to its robust client list of professional and collegiate sports properties, as well as regulated sportsbook operators across North America.

“Responsible gaming education goes hand in hand with our mission to protect consumers and competitions,” said U.S. integrity president and founder Matthew Holt. “We look forward to teaming up with the AGA and Have A Game Plan partners across the sports and gaming ecosystem to help advance this important cause.”

Launched in 2019, AGA’s Have A Game Plan campaign brings sports betting stakeholders together around a common consumer education platform, focusing on the four principles of responsible wagering for those who choose to bet:

Set a budget and stick to it.

Keep it social—sports betting is a form of entertainment for adults.

Know the odds.

Play with legal, regulated operators.

“Protecting customers and competition integrity is core to the success of a sustainable legal marketplace,” said AGA vice president Casey Clark. “From leagues and teams to sportsbooks and tech companies like U.S. Integrity, we’re proud that the broader sports betting ecosystem continues to unite behind Have A Game Plan as we collectively work to advance responsibility in sports betting nationwide.”

One of U.S. Integrity’s financing partners is SeventySix Capital, another member of Have A Game Plan. Additional campaign partners include Bally’s Corporation, Barstool Sportsbook, BetMGM, betPARX, DraftKings, Delaware North, Entain, FanDuel, Gaming Society, Global Payments, Major League Baseball, MGM Resorts International, MSG Network, Monumental Sports and Entertainment, NASCAR, NBA, NESN, New York Knicks, New York Jets, New York Rangers, NHL, Nuvei, Parx Casino, PENN Entertainment, PGA TOUR, Rush Street Interactive, Sightline Payments, Sinclair Broadcast Group, USFL, Vegas Golden Knights, VSiN and Washington Commanders.