Uplatform’s showcase at ICE London 2024: Highlighted commitment to excellence in igaming

Press release. Uplatform has concluded its participation in ICE London 2024, the world’s premier igaming showcase. The company’s presence at stand S4-530 at the ExCeL London delivered experiences, showcasing its commitment to excellence in the igaming industry.

Uplatform‘s attendance at the event was characterized by activities that captured the participants’ attention. The company’s strategies and solutions aimed to boost businesses to new heights, and they successfully delivered an unforgettable experience for all who attended.

The drone racing activity, a major highlight of Uplatform’s presence at the event, drew participation and resulted in an exciting race. The winner, Samuel Nugent from Push Gaming, was rewarded with a spectacular helicopter ride over the glamorous cityscape of London, adding to the already thrilling event.

Then, there was the Plinko game, which proved to be a crowd favourite, with a constant stream of enthusiastic visitors eagerly lining up for a chance to win the company’s exclusive merchandise. The

company’s unique blend of hospitality and expertise was on full display as guests delighted their taste buds with a diverse range of beverages.

Moreover, one of the memorable moments of the igaming provider’s engagement was the electrifying underground extravaganza, where Uplatform teamed up with Sumsub to throw a glamorous party. Talented graffiti artists were on hand at the party to create unique designs based on the guests’ requests; this added a personal touch to the event. Additionally, the video booth allowed attendees to capture and share their experiences.

Team meetings

The team had several meetings to deliberate on how their platform, sportsbook, and casino aggregator could fuel business growth. These discussions fostered valuable partnerships and the team’s dedication to customer satisfaction and facilitating success within the industry.

Furthermore, Uplatform’s keynote speech at ICE Vox, within the “Entering New Markets” workshop led by Maria Bashkevich, head of Marketing, analysed the complexities of localization and the fascinating confluence of scalability and hyper-localization in real-world circumstances. The program revealed techniques for adapting and tailoring your offer to suit the cultural nuances of various regions, remaining

competitive, and tackling universal business challenges while shedding light on overlooked local opportunities.

After its participation in ICE London 2024, the company hopes to leverage its success as it keeps striving for excellence in the igaming sector.