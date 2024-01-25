Uplatform at ICE London 2024: Elevating igaming ‘All the Way Up’

Uplatform is set to showcase its innovative solutions at ICE London 2024, engaging entertainment experiences, and expert insights.

Press release.- As the igaming industry gears up for the pinnacle event, ICE London 2024, Uplatform emerges as the trailblazer set to redefine excellence at the world’s premier igaming showcase. From February 6th to 8th, the bustling ExCeL London will witness Uplatform’s presence at stand S4-530, promising an experience that transcends expectations.

Uplatform is ready to take excellence ALL THE WAY UP with a timeless business approach. They are poised to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to outstanding quality and convey it through an immersive entertainment experience.

Prepare to embark on an electrifying journey, where Uplatform’s dynamic lineup promises to take centre stage, delivering an unforgettable experience. In this captivating environment, visitors are treated to an array of thrilling activities, including Drone Racing and the engaging Plinko game, all meticulously orchestrated for enjoyment.

Imagine finding oneself amidst the heart-pounding racing competition, skillfully navigating drones through challenging courses, vying for the top spot on the leaderboard, and claiming exceptional prizes that await the triumphant champions.

Amidst this exhilaration, attendees can also immerse themselves in the adventure of the Plinko game—a delightful fusion of luck and strategy that injects an infectious sense of playful unpredictability into every interaction. Brace yourselves for a fun-filled whirlwind that adds an element of surprise to every conversation!

And as guests soak in the adrenaline-pumping activities, they can delight their senses with a diverse range of beverages, from refreshing bubble tea to expertly crafted cocktails or the enticing aroma of freshly brewed coffee. Everyone is invited to join as Uplatform redefines excitement and interaction at ICE igaming, ensuring an experience that will leave a lasting impression on all who attend.

After that, gear up for an electrifying night of thrills! Dive into the igaming underground extravaganza on February 6 at 8:00 pm, where Uplatform and Sumsub are teaming up to throw the party of the year, showcasing their incredible collaboration! Sumsub, a verification platform renowned as the guardian against fraud worldwide, has partnered with Uplatform to fortify the legitimacy of your iGaming experience at every step.

This collaboration not only guarantees the utmost legitimacy but also promises prosperity, underscoring our partnership that goes beyond mere formality. This event promises an unforgettable fusion of tech, gaming, and unbeatable vibes – because it’s not just a party; it’s a journey into the future of fun! `Interested? Register on the party landing page. Note that the number of tickets is limited.’

The industry’s brightest minds are also at the helm of Uplatform’s journey, steering the way forward. Representatives leading Payments and PSP Partners Relations, PMO, account management, and sales and marketing teams will showcase expertise in navigating complex payment solutions, project management, and driving exponential company growth.

Are you prepared to delve into the intricacies of localization and navigate the captivating collision between scalability and hyper-localization in real-world scenarios?

Immerse yourself in the enriching ICE Conference workshops and join an interactive session led by Maria Bashkevich, marketing head, and Nelli Melik, sales head of Uplatform. Together, they will unveil the strategies for adapting to regulations, maintaining competitiveness, and overcoming universal business challenges while tapping into previously untapped local opportunities.

Take advantage of this chance to observe the live showdowns between scalability and hyper-localization during this workshop.

Join Uplatform at ICE London 2024, where they’re not just raising the bar, they’re taking it ‘All the Way Up’. Uplatform’s presence at the ICE iGaming conference transcends mere business exchange. It’s a testament to aiming high, where solutions intertwine with engaging discussions, propelling the iGaming world to new heights.

And just like Yana, head of PMO and Account Management at Uplatform, said, embrace this opportunity to experience Uplatform’s unique blend of hospitality and expertise. ICE London 2024 isn’t just an event; it’s a launching pad for your success. Connect, converse, and catapult your profits sky-high. Embark on a journey to the top!

Mark calendars for a soaring experience with Uplatform at ICE London 2024. Stay updated for more details and explore the ICE London 2024 floor plan on the website.

These dates aren’t just an event but a transformative journey towards excellence in igaming. Join Uplatform and witness iGaming engagement at its zenith!