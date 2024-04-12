Uplatform set to U_Blast business into high gear at BIS SiGMA Americas 2024

Uplatform will present its tailored solutions at SiGMA Americas, from April 23-25.

Press release.- Uplatform will make its mark at BIS SiGMA Americas 2024 with its tailored solutions and masterful expertise. BIS SiGMA Americas 2024 is a highly anticipated igaming event that will take place in São Paulo, Brazil, from April 23-25. Organized by the SiGMA Group, this major industry gathering aims to strengthen networking in the West with Latin America’s leading suppliers, operators, and affiliates.

Nelli Melik, Uplatform’s head of sales, said: “We have high expectations for Brazilian igaming Summit SiGMA in São Paulo, which is a strategic opportunity for us to engage with industry peers and showcase our latest products and creative solutions, including our extensive igaming content portfolio, sportsbook offerings, and technological advancements. We aim to engage with industry stakeholders, forge new partnerships, and demonstrate our commitment to the LatAm market.”

According to Uplatform, its participation at the SiGMA event will be marked by exciting activities and remarkable experiences for attendees. Visitors to the Uplatform stand H75 can look forward to being blasted with dynamic energy as the company plans to captivate the audience with its reaction games, custom-blended cocktails, and a host of surprises.

The “U_Blast” concept is a unique aspect of Uplatform’s presence at the event, designed to showcase the company’s ability to “blast” its clients’ igaming businesses with speed, agility, and tailored solutions. Uplatform’s mastery of the LatAm market and its keen eye for igaming trends position it as a strong force in the region, ready to help businesses blast their way to success.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Uplatform’s localized solutions for region adaptability, including different languages, popular and local payments, and a vast selection of sports and leagues, both foreign and domestic. The company stated that these solutions are designed to cater to the unique needs of igaming businesses in the Latin American market.

BIS SiGMA Americas 2024 promises to be an intriguing event in the igaming sector, attracting industry leaders, experts, and professionals from across the region. Uplatform’s participation underscores the company’s commitment to the development and support of the Latin American igaming market as it continues to drive results and success for its clients.