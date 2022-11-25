Uplatform rounds up the year at Sigma Malta 2022

The team will plan and devise new ways to improve client satisfaction and operations.

The sports betting provider and online casino platform participated in the event with various proposals for the public.

Press release.- Malta, one of the first European countries to legalize and regulate the gambling industry, has become a hub and a cornerstone of the international gaming industry.



Every year in the autumn, thousands of iGaming’s leading names gather on Malta’s picturesque shores to plot the course of the multibillion-dollar industry.

Uplatform was no exception as they were among the global industry leaders who showcased their award-winning solutions and participated in the global networking at SiGMA Europe 2022, held in Malta from November 15 – 17.

Yet again, Uplatform’s team of experts demonstrated how, with their exceptional sportsbook, they could help you launch or expand your sports betting and online casino businesses in any part of the global market.

As usual, the team at the stand engaged visitors with various fun activities, ensuring that Uplatform was imprinted on everyone’s heart. From playing the thrilling buzz-wire game at Uplatform’s stand to win wonderful prizes to treating themselves to specially made cocktails from skilled bartenders and freshly made coffee, which proved popular with attendees and was deemed the essential part of starting the day.

The buzz-wire game drew the attention of visitors and even created competition. Two participants kept checking the score and retrying, but someone else won an hour before the results were announced. Other people kept trying and improving each time.

With Sigma Europe 2022, Uplatform has checked off all the events scheduled for 2022 from its checklist.

Maria, Uplatform’s head of marketing, disclosed, “SiGMA Europe 2022 for Uplatform was absolutely incredible and productive. While we were present as delegates the previous year, this was the first time our company participated.

“It’s encouraging to see how SiGMA Malta is expanding and improving each year, along with the number of participants and visitors. We are pleased to be among the many companies and industry leaders who attend the exhibition and networking sessions.”

This year has been a marathon for Uplatform, and the team is happy to finally take a well-deserved break from touring the world.



The team would use this time to plan and devise new ways to improve client satisfaction and operations. They are excited to come back next year with loads of innovations, meet new people, and contribute more to the iGaming world.