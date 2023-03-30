Booming Games strengthen its forces by reuniting two iGaming professionals

The double hire comes at a time when Booming Games is experiencing rapid growth both in terms of market reach and operator partnerships.

Press release.- Fast-growing slot specialist, Booming Games, announced the hire of two iGaming experts Kaska Pysz and Dorota Gruszka as product owner and marketing manager.

Kaska Pysz is a product and gamification specialist with more than 15 years of experience in the gaming sector. She started out in land-based casinos as a dealer and then floor manager, learning first-hand about player behaviour.

Having achieved a degree in Marketing and Management from the University of Cracow, she then shifted focus to product development. When she developed her first promotional tool, she was able to combine her knowledge of what a campaign manager-friendly back office should look like with her passion for engaging and entertaining players. For the past three years, Kaska was working on gamification tools that enhance players’ experience, when playing their favourite games.

Kaska said: “I am incredibly excited to have joined Booming Games and its amazing team of professionals that are passionate about making this one of the top slot providers in the business. I’ve already been able to get stuck into some fascinating projects and use my experience and skills in developing gamification tools to make an impact on some of the game-changing features Booming Games has in the pipeline.

“It’s also great to once again be working with Dorota, who is not only a very talented marketer but someone I also consider a friend.”

Dorota Gruszka started her iGaming journey seven years ago, and over time she worked in various departments, gaining experience on both providers and operator sides. Her true passion for marketing started a couple of years ago, and she dedicated a lot of time and effort to mastering her skills.

At Booming Games, she will be responsible for overseeing the marketing department and developing and deploying campaigns for driving awareness of the studio and its slots among operators in markets around the world. This includes ownership of brand strategies, press announcements, media partnerships, promotional programmes and the studio’s social media presence.

Dorota added: “Booming Games is an innovative and diverse company with a highly capable team that consists of more than 40 nationalities. This has helped to create a portfolio of games that is equally diverse with slots that are truly engaging and entertaining.

“I couldn’t be happier to join such an open, creative organisation that positions itself at the cutting-edge of game development. Of course, I’m super excited to be teaming up with Kaska once again and believe that between us we can play a significant role in helping Booming Games not only meet but exceed its ambitious goals.”

The double hire comes at a time when Booming Games is experiencing rapid growth both in terms of market reach and operator partnerships.

Moritz Blume, director of product at Booming Games, said: “Booming Games is rapidly growing, doubling in size over the past year. It is very important for us to ensure that we hire experienced people that also fit in with the team and share our vision. I am convinced that Kaska and Dorota will add significant value to our company, and I am delighted to start working with them both.”

Frederik Niehusen, chief commercial officer at Booming Games, added: “I am thrilled to welcome Kaska and Dorota to Booming Games. They have already fit in with our culture and teams, and their experience in the industry will be highly beneficial in our upcoming projects. Our recent hiring spree has seen us bring many talented individuals on board, and I really look forward to working with them all.”