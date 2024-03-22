Unibet player crowned fourteenth Dream Drop millionaire

A bettor won EUR 2.7m through Relax Gaming’s Dream Drop Jackpot.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has created its latest Dream Drop Jackpot winner, with a player landing the monumental prize on a Unibet casino.

A total of EUR2.7m (EUR2,777,929.59) was won from a bet of just EUR3.50 on Print Studios’ Pine of Plinko Dream Drop. This latest win swiftly follows the Dream Drop Jackpot’s thirteenth Mega Jackpot drop in January with a total sum of more than EUR5.5m being paid out so far in 2024.

A fantasy woodland adventure, Pine of Plinko Dream Drop offers players the chance to win up to 10,000x their stake with the high volatility of the game perfectly combining with features including the Plinko Bonus, Feature Bet, and the Dream Drop Jackpot.

Simon Hammon, CEO at Relax Gaming, said: “To have created two millionaires so early in 2024 is a wonderful start to the year for our portfolio of Dream Drop titles. Last year was memorable for us in terms of the Mega Jackpot being won and with such a strong start to this year, we could be on track to break previous records.”

Filip Wargeus, CCO at Print Studios, said: “Creating immersive journeys for players as they land those huge wins was the reason we integrated the Dream Drop Jackpot into Pine of Plinko. We have seen great levels of engagement with the game and we are thrilled to have seen a millionaire made playing one of our titles.”

Meanwhile, David Robertson, Director of Casino and Gaming at Kindred Group, said: “The Dream Drop Jackpot has quickly become known for allowing players to win incredible jackpots, adding a layer of excitement to the gameplay experience, we are delighted to see the latest winner play at our casino. Our congratulations go to the lucky winner.”

Established as one of the industry’s leading B2B suppliers, Relax Gaming was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots. Money Train 3 won Slot of the Year at the 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards while the brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.

Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programs.