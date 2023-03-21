Ulf Norder named CCO at BGaming

Norder joins the online gambling content provider from QTech games.

Malta.- The online gambling content provider BGaming has named Ulf Norder as its new chief commercial officer. He will take on responsibility for commercial strategies as the Malta-headquartered developer aims to expand its presence in existing markets and in new regions.

Norder joins the company from QTech Games, where he served in the same role, overseeing the company’s expansion in Asia and into new markets. Norder has also worked in senior positions at Evolution Gaming, Tain, NYX and SG Digital.

He said: “I am excited to apply my knowledge and experience to BGaming. Our priority will be to establish trust and foster strong relationships with the company’s partners. Our goal is to introduce the necessary tools to increase consumer interest, strengthen player retention for businesses, and continue to shape the future of the gambling industry.”

BGaming chief executive Marina Ostrovtsova added: “We will benefit from Ulf’s expertise as we continue growing our business and expanding our reach globally. Asia will be a big focus, utilising Ulf’s experience there, but so too will regulated markets like Greece, Bulgaria, Georgia, Slovakia, and Spain.”