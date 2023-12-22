UK health department warns over drug that can cause problem gambling

The Department of Health and Social Care says aripiprazole can provoke compulsive behaviour.

UK.- The UK Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has issued a warning to remind healthcare professionals that the drug aripiprazole can provoke compulsive behaviour, including addictive gambling. The prescription-only drug, which has the brand names of Abilify and Aristada, is used in the treatment of schizophrenia and some cases of bipolar disorder.

The DHSC said it had received 69 reports of gambling disorders linked to aripiprazole in the past 14 years – 32 of them this year. It reminded professionals that the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has warned of compulsive urges or cravings associated with the drug. These include excessive eating, spending and sex as well as gambling.

The DHSC said the MHRA has asked NHS gambling clinics to report suspected cases that may account for some of the rise. It said cases of “suspected addictive gambling” had been detected both in patients with and without a history of problem gambling.

MHRA chief safety officer Alison Cave said: “The number of reports for suspected gambling and other impulsive behaviours associated with aripiprazole are small in comparison to the frequency with which it is prescribed. However, the consequences for any patient developing these conditions can be significant. Aripiprazole is an effective and safe drug for many people. We are urging all patients to continue to take it and to speak to your doctor if you have any concerns. Please make sure you tell your doctor before starting the medicine if you have a personal history of excessive gambling or any other impulsive behaviours.”

Henrietta Bowden-Jones, director of the National Problem Gambling Clinic, said: “Clinicians prescribing Aripiprazole must commit to consistently alert patients about these potential risks, both during the initial prescription and follow-up reviews. A significant number of patients with gambling disorder seen at the National Problem Gambling Clinic were unaware of the risks as their mental health teams had not alerted them.”