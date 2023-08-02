UK: Gamstop reports 12% increase in self-exclusions in first half

Gamstop saw its most active month yet in May.

Gamstop has reported that over 48,000 people registered in the first six months of the year.

UK.- The self-exclusion provider Gamstop has reported a 12 per cent increase in registrations in the first half of the year. It reported that over 48,000 people had signed up to the self-exclusion system in the six months ending June 30. May was its most active month yet, beating the previous record month of March this year.

It said that half of those signing up self-excluded for five years, the longest period of gambling exclusion offered. The majority were men (71 per cent), and 21 per cent were aged between 16 and 24. The number of new registrations in this age group rose by 30 per cent. Gamstop self-exclusion covers all forms of licensed gambling. Operators have an obligation to integrate with the platform.

Gamstop CEO Fiona Palmer said: “Today’s data shows the continuing importance of Gamstop in helping consumers to protect themselves from gambling harm. At our parliamentary reception in June to mark Gamstop’s fifth anniversary, we heard the moving stories of some of those who have benefitted from the scheme.

“This data puts those stories and lived experiences into a wider context and shows that self-exclusion is an increasingly important tool for anyone trying to take a break from gambling.”

For 2022, Gamstop reported that 84,000 people signed up, taking the number of people excluding via the tool to 341,365. Almost half of new users opted to exclude for five years while a quarter of new users excluded for a year. Users remain on the platform when their exclusion expires until they request removal.

TalkBanStop initiative

In May, GambleAware, the UK’s industry-backed responsible gambling grant-making body, extended its funding for TalkBanStop. The initiative, which is jointly run by GamCare, Gamban and Gamstop, was granted funding for another three years.

TalkBanStop was launched in 2020 to provide free tools and support for people struggling with gambling harms. It combines access to GamCare’s personal advisers, access to Gamban’s blocking software via the National Gambling Helpline and the Gamstop self-exclusion scheme.