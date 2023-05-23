GambleAware grants funding extension for TalkBanStop initiative

TalkBanStop is run by GamCare, Gamban and Gamstop.

UK.- GambleAware, the UK’s industry-backed responsible gambling grant-making body, has extended its funding for TalkBanStop. The initiative, which is jointly run by GamCare, Gamban and Gamstop, has been granted funding for another three years.

TalkBanStop was launched in 2020 to provide free tools and support for people struggling with gambling harms. It combines access to GamCare’s personal advisers, access to Gamban’s blocking software via the National Gambling Helpline and the Gamstop self-exclusion scheme.

Initially launched as a 12-month pilot, in 2022 it was granted funding for 12 months. The new funding means that TalkBanStop will be able to continue providing free blocking software licences from Gamban. The initiative is reported to have led to more than 12,000 people installing Gamban’s blocking software for free.

GamCare chief executive Anna Hemmings said: “We’re delighted to secure long-term, sustainable funding for the TalkBanStop partnership and to continue delivering towards our shared aspiration of reducing gambling-related harms.

“Since we started the partnership there has been great value in combining our expertise as organisations and we look forward to collaborating even closer in the years ahead.

“What we’ve seen over the past few years is that people are giving themselves the best possible chance to stop gambling when they use all three steps of TalkBanStop, which is why it’s so vital there is no pause in the free availability of these tools and support.”

GambleAware’s chief commission officer Anna Hargrave added: “Enabling people to access help to reduce or stop their gambling is essential. As commissioners of the National Gambling Support Network, we understand the importance of making sure people have access to the tools, help and support they need.

“This is why we’re delighted to announce our continued funding of TalkBanStop and its providers as they continue to do this.

“Since its launch, the TalkBanStop partnership has provided vital support to thousands of people experiencing gambling harms, with its layered approach offering a range of tools to help tackle the often complex needs of those who need help most.”

GambleAware has reported that it collected £46.5m in donations for the 2022/23 financial year. That’s an increase of 34 per cent compared with the amount pledged in the previous year.

Flutter, bet365, Entain and William Hill together made up 92 per cent of all contributions, pledging £42.9m in the 12 months ending March 31. They have each pledged to donate 0.1 per cent of gross gambling yield, rising to 1 per cent starting in this new financial year.