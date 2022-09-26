UK Autumn Coin-Op Show (ACOS) confirms exhibitor line-up 

The show takes place at the ILEC Conference Centre in London on October 19 and 20.

UK.- The UK’s Autumn Coin-Op Show has confirmed its exhibitor lineup for this year’s event, which takes place at the ILEC Conference Centre at London’s Earls Court on October 19 and 20. Exhibitors will include Electrocoin, which will debut its newest skill game Colour Match.

Playsafe Systems will showcase its newest machine management software tool, which it says it’s designed with smaller operators in mind. Novomatic Gaming UK will also be present.

Organiser Karen Cooke said: “ACOS is regarded as the UK industry’s greatest networking event, but in truth, everything starts with our exhibitors; they are the mainstay of the event. Because of ACOS’ tight UK focus, exhibitors are rewarded with a rich supply of influential visitors. They have risen to the challenge by scheduling exciting new product releases for the show.”

The ACOS was launched in 2014 and has quickly won favour for its West London location and relaxed environment. This year the traditional offering of amusement machines, games and arcade products will be complemented with cashless payment systems, compliance software and digital out-of-home entertainment.

“A focus on the UK ensures that everything on show at ACOS is appropriate for the UK operator, no wasted time and energy here.” the organisers added. “For the overseas investor looking to gain a foothold in the UK market, ACOS delivers the perfect portal.”

This year’s event takes place as the gaming sector awaits the long-delayed outcome of the UK government’s review of gambling legislation. The Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has confirmed that Damian Collins will remain responsible for the gambling remit, including the long-delayed Gambling Act review.

He will remain in position as parliamentary under-secretary for tech and the digital economy following his appointment to the role on July 8 after Chris Philp resigned in protest at Boris Johnson’s leadership. With Liz Truss now prime minister and Michelle Donelan having replaced Nadine Dorries at the helm of the DCMS, it had been unclear who would lead the gambling review, which was said to be all but complete before Johnson resigned.