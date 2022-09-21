Two Washington casinos open retail sportsbooks

Tulalip Resort Casino and Quil Ceda Creek Casino in Seattle have opened DrafKings sportsbooks.

US.- Tulalip Resort Casino and Quil Ceda Creek Casino in Seattle, Washington, have opened retail sportsbooks under exclusive market-access partnerships between DraftKings and the Tulalip Tribes of Washington.

Opening events featured Seattle Mariners great and Baseball Hall of Fame member Randy Johnson at Tulalip Resort Casino, and Seattle Seahawks legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Steve Largent at Quil Ceda Creek Casino.

Brandon Jones, DraftKings Sportsbook manager at Tulalip Resort Casino, said: “Like all of us at Tulalip Resort Casino and Quil Ceda Creek Casino, the DraftKings team is committed to excellence, and we intend to give local sports fans an experience that can’t be beat.

“These new retail sportsbooks will take our existing world-class gaming experience to a new level, and we are thrilled to be able to show our guests these additions to both properties beginning today,” he added

Michael Kibort, senior director of Retail Sportsbook Operations at DraftKings, said: “Tulalip Resort Casino and Quil Ceda Creek Casino are preeminent entertainment destinations in the Pacific Northwest. Our brand-new DraftKings retail sportsbooks at each location will provide sports fans in the area and tourists alike with an unmatched in-person gaming experience.”

The 5,005-square-foot Tulalip sportsbook features an 800-square-feet screen that can handle up to 10 live sporting events at once, 20 kiosks and four over-the-counter betting windows, with a further 10 kiosks throughout the casino floor.

At the Quil Ceda Creek Casino, DraftKings has installed 20 sports betting kiosks, three over-the-counter windows, and a 896-square-foot screen that can also handle up to 10 different viewing windows. The retail sportsbook also offers cocktail service and menu options. The betting kiosks at both casinos will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

