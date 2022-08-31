Betfred Sportsbook opens at Silver Reef Casino in Washington

The sportsbook has opened in a space previously occupied by the Portage Bay Bar.

US.- Betfred USA Sports and the Lummi Nation have launched a new sportsbook at the Silver Reef Casino Resort in Washington State. The Betfred Sportsbook opened yesterday (August 31).

The sportsbook is located in the space that was occupied by the Portage Bay Bar. It includes several high-resolution video walls, sportsbook seating, multiple betting stations, and self-serve kiosks.

Silver Reef Casino Resort CEO Marty Sauvage said: “We are extremely excited about opening and operating the sportsbook with our partner Betfred. The sportsbook will be a fantastic new amenity for our guests and will enable us to continue delivering the premier gaming and resort experience in the Northwest.”

Betfred USA Sports COO Bryan Bennett added: “We look forward to utilising our 50 years of bookmaking experience to make the Betfred Sportsbook at Silver Reef Casino Resort the go-to destination for sports wagering in the state. We’ve long been eyeing the state of Washington and are excited to enter the market in partnership with Lummi Nation and the team at Silver Reef Casino.”

Earlier this year, Betfred Sports and the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort in Arizona launched mobile sports betting in Arizona.

Washington tribes contribute $6.6bn to economy, study finds

In June, the Washington Indian Gaming Association (WIGA) released a study showing tribes’ economic activity and its effect on local commerce. According to WIGA, Washington State tribes contributed close to $6.6bn in gross state product during 2019 and $5.6bn in 2020. Washington tribes rank as the seventh-largest employer in the state.

The report says: “Growing tribal economies fund schools, housing programs, health clinics, environmental rehabilitation, infrastructure development, firefighting, law enforcement, and other public services for Indians and non-Indians alike.”