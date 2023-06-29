Two new Premier League gambling sponsorships announced

The Premier League has agreed to drop front-of-shirt gambling sponsorship deals by the end of the 2025/26 season.

UK.- The Premier League teams Burnley and Fulham have both announced new sponsorship deals with Asia-facing gambling operators for the 2023/24 season. The deals come despite the Premier League agreeing to introduce a voluntary ban on front-of-shirt deals from the end of the 2025-26 season.

For the upcoming season, SBOTOP will be Fulham’s main sponsor for its first team shirts. In what Fulham said was a record deal, the Asia-facing operator’s logo will also appear on training kit sleeves and at the Craven Cottage stadium. SBOTOP has sponsored Premier League teams before, including Leeds United, which was relegated after the last season.

SBOTOP chief executive Bill Mummery said: “We are delighted and excited to bring our two “premier brands” together. Jointly, we look forward to increasing both our brands’ awareness on a truly global platform in the coming seasons.”

Fulham commercial director Jon Don-Carolis added: “We are pleased to welcome SBOTOP as a partner as we continue our exciting journey in the Premier League. The coveted front-of-shirt sponsorship plays an integral part in keeping the club competitive through significant revenue.”

Burnley FC deal with W88

Meanwhile, Burnley FC has announced that W88, also an Asia-facing operator, will be its shirt sponsor for the 2023/24 season. A new shirt featuring the gambling operator’s logo will be worn by the men’s and women’s first teams.

The brand logo will feature at Turf Moor stadium on match days and on digital channels, while W88 will also work with the Clarets on community projects and charitable activities. W88 was founded in the Philippines and has previously sponsored Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester City and Crystal Palace, which last year decided to replace the operator.

W88 business development manager Hilly Ehrlich said: “We’re hugely passionate about Premier League football and delighted to partner with Burnley FC as the team returns to the Premier League. With Vincent Kompany at the helm, we’re excited to see the team perform well this season.”

Burnley FC director Stuart Hunt said: “Following lengthy discussions, we are pleased to confirm W88 as our front-of-shirt sponsor for the upcoming season. As a newly promoted club, a partnership such as this plays a significant role in helping us to compete in the Premier League.

“W88 have established successful relationships with several Premier League clubs and sports brands across the globe and we have been impressed by their experience, knowledge and proactive nature in this area. I’m looking forward to developing a successful partnership together over the course of the season.”