Two new Historical Horse Racing venues to open in Kentucky

US.- Two new Historical Horse Racing (HHR) venues are to open in Kentucky, adding more than 1,200 machines in the state. Churchill Downs and a joint venture between Kentucky Downs and Keeneland will operate the venues.

HHR machines are slot-like machines that use data from horse races to determine the outcome of a player’s bet. The legislature officially sanctioned historical racing machines in 2020, but they have been operating in the state for over a decade.

Churchill Downs will operate a new venue located at Turfway Park, a horse racing track near Florence. It will feature 800 HHR machines and will offer two restaurants.

The second venue, a joint venture between Kentucky Downs and Keeneland, will be located in Williamsburg. It will have a restaurant and a bar. The venue will be the first historical horse-racing hub in Eastern Kentucky. Together, the two new venues will offer 1250 new machines to players in the state.

According to the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC), more than $6.8bn was wagered on HHR machines in Kentucky in the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended in June. There were 5,569 machines at seven tracks and satellite facilities across the state in June. Those venues generated nearly $592m in revenue for the fiscal year.

In 2021, the KHRC approved Ellis Park’s request to build an off-track betting site in Owensboro. The site will be a non-contiguous extension and will have hundreds of historical horse racing machines. Ellis Park officials say the 60,000 square-foot building will be located in the Towne Square Mall development.

The venture will cost a reported $16.7m. The facility is expected to have 600 historical racing machines, and will open in early 2023.

Exacta Systems launches historical horse racing system in New Hampshire

In May, Exacta Systems launched its historical horse racing (HHR) system at Ocean Gaming Casino in New Hampshire. It initially went live with 50 terminals, featuring IGT, AGS, and IntuiCode, expanding the property’s gaming floor.

Tax revenue generated from HHR wagers in New Hampshire is allocated to the New Hampshire Education Trust Fund and to local charitable organisations.

Exacta Systems CEO and president, Jeremy Stein, said: “We are thrilled to bring this exciting style of gaming to New Hampshire. Today’s announcement is evidence of our long-term commitment to HHR and the New Hampshire market.