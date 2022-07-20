TVBET unites forces with Technamin

The new deal promises to be flourishing for TVBET and Technamin.

Press release.- The B2B provider of live games, TVBET, has signed a partnership with the ultimate iGaming platform Technamin. The new deal promises to be flourishing for both sides.

TVBET moves to its goal of solid strengthening in the igaming arena. The new step towards it is concluding a successful agreement with the Technamin igaming platform. The B2B provider of TVBET offers a wide range of exciting live games for integration. Its partners are online and offline casinos and bookmakers all over the world.

Technamin is a young igaming brand with a keen focus on excellence in delivering innovative software solutions and outstanding managed services. Technamin’s product kit includes a fully customisable Sportsbook, state-of-the-art Player Account Management (PAM) system, a dynamic casino with a megaton of the best games from top providers, an advanced CRM designed to meet any customer retention demand, a wide range of Live Score and Statistics, comprehensive payment gateways, and a lot of other perks for operators and their players. From this moment, top-notch live games from TVBET B2B provider are available in Technamin’s suite as well.

Suren Khachatryan, Technamin’s founder and CEO, said about the partnership: “TVBET brings some of the most exciting products to the table, and we’re very excited to offer them to players. Both of our companies have a clear end-game in mind and that is offering the best there is in the iGaming industry, and I think this partnership is a significant step in the right direction. We’re looking forward to what the future brings!”

Peter Korpusenko, TVBET’s CEO, stated: “We’re glad to unite our forces with the Technamin brand since we see great prospects in this cooperation. Our companies move under one goal – to provide high-quality products for the gaming field. And we’re sure that this recently signed deal will help us grow bigger and deliver the best products to the end customers.”

